Guest view: We have to do much more for the Montana State Hospital

I have the true honor of representing a tight-knit community, and a cornerstone of that community are the folks who work at the Montana State Hospital in Warm Springs. They have dedicated their careers to serving their fellow Montanans, who find themselves in a really vulnerable place with nowhere else to go. They serve these folks in tough conditions, and in recent years these conditions have just gotten tougher. We’ve all seen the tragic reports that came out recently about the patients we’ve lost at Warm Springs. And as we’ve been working to get to the bottom of what happened, we’ve found out just how difficult these conditions have gotten for the Warm Springs staff.

About 40 percent of the staff positions at the Hospital are currently vacant, but those numbers get even more frightening when you focus on certain positions: over 60 percent of psychiatric technician positions are unfilled, and over 70 percent of registered nurse positions are empty as well. These shocking numbers show just how much more of a burden the folks who are still working at Warm Springs continue to shoulder. Governor Gianforte’s administration has been back-filling those empty positions with “travelers”– temporary workers on short-term contracts who don’t know the hospital or the patients who are being treated there. Those travelers are making double, sometimes triple in wages what the permanent staff are making, all for doing the same job. It is important to remember that those travelers are just that, here today and gone tomorrow as compared to the permanent staff who are ingrained in our communities.

It’s no wonder that under these conditions we’re seeing shortcomings in patient care and falling morale. My heart breaks for the Warm Springs workers who show up every single day to a very difficult job, and like you, I am incredibly grateful that they do keep showing up. But this just isn’t sustainable. These staffing shortages have been getting worse and worse and worse, because for too long the decision makers in Helena have neglected to do what needs to be done to make sure folks are able to keep working at Warm Springs, and can afford to do so both emotionally and financially.

There’s a bit of a bright spot in all of this darkness though, with the unions that represent Warm Springs workers successfully negotiating raises in wages. But those raises don’t come anywhere close to matching the exorbitant wages that traveling staff are making — wages which have put the State Hospital more than $7 million over budget. Like you, I’m so frustrated when I see dollar amounts like that, because those are dollars we could be investing in our friends, family and neighbors who live and work here, in Anaconda, Butte, and Deer Lodge. Instead the administration is putting it in the pockets of people who are going to head further down the road in a few weeks.

I’m also frustrated when I see the Governor doing things like giving a $12,000 bonus to out-of-state health care workers to come to Montana, when we aren’t making any investments at all in the health care workers who are already here and working in places like Warm Springs, Lewistown, Boulder and Columbia Falls as they care for Montana’s vulnerable patients who find themselves in state care facilities. Sure, recruitment of new folks is essential, we have to get those empty positions filled again. But if we ignore retention, if we leave the workers we have hanging out to dry, it’ll be a wasted effort. As one of my Democratic colleagues in the Legislature recently said, “it’s like pouring water into a bucket with a hole in it. We have to do better than that”.

Rep. Sara Novak (D-Anaconda) represents House District 77 in the Montana State Legislature.

