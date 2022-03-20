Guest view: We deserve better

Concerned about the catastrophic crash in elk populations locally, I attended the public meeting hosted by Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks in Drummond on Jan. 4. About 25 concerned citizens, landowners, and sportsmen attended, conducted by Randy Arnold, the new Region 2 Director. He took lots of time to assure us that our comments, both at the meeting and online, were important and would hold considerable weight in the management proposals. We were told over and over that FWP was there to listen and that our voices were vital in establishing management goals.

At the meeting, it was unanimous by every single attendee that the elk populations in the lower Flint Creek Valley, specifically units 210 and 217, were catastrophically low. Our sheriff commented that in 45 years of hunting here he has never seen so few elk — ever! There was consensus that the four years of the Aug. 15 cow elk rifle seasons had been disastrous for elk populations and should be immediately discontinued. There was agreement that no rifle seasons should be put over the top of archery season. There were zero opinions or comments contrary to those positions. When asked when and how FWP established the local elk population objectives, neither Mr. Arnold nor any other FWP person at the meeting could answer that most basic of questions, and again there was unanimous consensus that the local elk populations need to be drastically increased. Those are the facts from the public meeting on Jan. 4.

Now open the online 2022 regulations and read the management plan to further exterminate our elk herds. Using FWP's own elk counts, in 2017 there were 1,384 elk in unit 217, just before the Aug. 15 cow elk rifle tags were available. In 2020, FWP recorded 688 elk, an astounding confession that in three seasons FWP had overseen the slaughter of over half the elk population. Nobody that lives or hunts here believes there is half that many elk, but let's pretend that there are 688 elk. Here are the 2022 elk permits available for unit 217. 300 private land antlerless, 160 unit wide antlerless, 175 either sex, and 25 youth either sex tags. That equals 660 permits, a permit for every single elk on the unit. A general tag can also be used in certain seasons, so FWP is permitting well over 100% of the elk in unit 217 for the 2022 season. This is the extinction theory of elk management! FWP has no concern for the long term viability and growth of the elk population, and are perfectly deaf to the unanimous concerns of the Jan. 4 public meeting. Revenue is evidently the major concern.

Overlapping rifle seasons on top of archery season is wrong from a safety, management, and ethical perspective. Archery hunters pay FWP $10 a year for our archery season, and for the fifth year in a row FWP has cheated us archers under the pretext of the clearly unnecessary emergency tool of opening cow elk rifle hunting Aug. 15 overlapping through general archery season. I voiced this concern directly to FWP Director Hank Worsech over the phone and he seemed to agree, but as usual nothing changed.

Despite our unanimous public concerns, FWP continues to manage for the steep decline of our local elk herds. As land use, access, and predator dynamics are changing, the population objectives in these units must be modified dramatically higher under a conservative management plan. The vast majority of us that live and hunt in the lower Flint Creek Valley liked it in 2017 when there were robust and huntable populations of elk. If you get one of these tags and don't even see an elk, much less get one, you can blame the mismanagement of Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks.

We deserve better.

Chris Dahl is a life member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, life member of the NRA, and has hunted in the Lower Flint Creek Valley for 30 years. He is the founder and co-owner of Dahl Wholesale based in Drummond.

