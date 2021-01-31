Guest view: We can make insulin affordable for Montanans

For so many of us diabetes is personal, impacting our family and friends every day. I believe action must be taken to make insulin affordable so we can keep people with diabetes in Montana healthy and out of ERs and hospitals.
I am proud to be partnering with the American Diabetes Association and the Association of Diabetes Certified Education Specialists who have founded the Montana Affordable Insulin Coalition, and am honored to be sponsoring HB 222, a bill to cap co-pays for insulin.
Montanans with diabetes rely on insulin to live. Yet the cost of insulin has continued to rise. A national survey conducted by the American Diabetes Association found that nearly a quarter of all insulin users were impacted by the high cost of insulin, with many reporting rationing insulin due to the cost. Supply rationing is the opposite of the CDC’s advice and places people with diabetes at risk of serious and life-threatening health complications, and may make people living with the disease more vulnerable to other adverse health conditions, adding further to the burden of rising healthcare costs.
I am committed to helping make insulin affordable through action by sponsoring HB 222 that will cap insulin at $35 per prescription per month for insulin to help protect people living with diabetes in Montana. A $35 per prescription per month aligns with the Medicare Part D $35 insulin cap enacted by President Trump. While the Medicare Part D Saving Model is an important step, there is still more to be done to lower insulin costs at the state level.
Today, people with diabetes account for one of every three dollars spent on drugs in the United States, and they spend about 2.5 times more on healthcare expenses than other Americans. With the economic impact of the national health pandemic, these costs are becoming even more challenging to bear.
If you would like to learn more about the bill or support it please reach out to me at jessica.karjala@gmail.com or to Laura Keller Director State Government Affairs, Montana American Diabetes Association at lkeller@diabetes.org or 1-800-676-4065 ext. 7207.
To learn more about diabetes care from the amazing professionals in Montana's Association of Diabetes Care & Education (ADCES) an interdisciplinary professional membership organization dedicated to improving diabetes care, you can find them on Facebook on the Montana Affordable Insulin Coalition page.
Together we can take important steps to make insulin affordable in Montana!
State Rep. Jessica Karjala, a Democrat, represents Billings' HD48.