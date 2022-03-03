Guest view: We can do more than pray and hope for a good outcome in Ukraine

A nation’s national power is derived from diplomatic, informational, military, and economic (DIME) elements. The initiatives of the Biden administration, in response to the current crisis in Ukraine, recreates, reimagines and rebalances the approach to national power while reserving military action as a last resort, rather than a first choice. While the use of military power often satisfies Western societies' desire for immediate gratification and quick fixes, the truth is that it often results in greater financial costs, strategic compromises, and most importantly places in harm’s way the nation’s greatest treasure … the lives of our sons and daughters who serve in the military.

Throughout the last century, the United States has resorted to military actions while failing to adequately leverage diplomatic, economic and informational elements in pursuing our national interests. Over reliance on the military is a sign of strategic imbalance and weakness rather than a sign of power. Authoritarian leaders such as Vladimir Putin resort to their military power to disguise efforts to rally nationalism and artificially prop up national support when their power is in decline or when their regime is in decay.

What we are witnessing in the Ukraine crisis is a renewed commitment to leveraging all elements of national power. Through the administration’s diplomatic efforts, the United States has been able to expand long-term international support for increased military spending from NATO allies, a remarkable reversal and outcome that has been sought for decades. Similarly, unified and innovative economic sanctions from across the European Union, Asia and other allies has the potential to reshape our nation’s global leadership role. Finally, the strong communication of these actions is being heard and felt in Putin’s circles as well as in China, arguably our our greatest strategic threat.

While acknowledging Ukrainians are in immediate threat and these diplomatic, economic and informational efforts will take longer to achieve, the intended outcomes and the strategic interests of the United States and our allies are being better served.

So what and what now? Each of us can do more than pray and hope for a good outcome. We can take the same DIME approach and “vote” with our personal actions. We can encourage everyone to consider “what I can do” as an American citizen to be a part of the solution.

First, seek out trusted and verified ways to support innocent victims impacted by war. Second, if you are invested in the stock market, ask your investment manager to divest in anything that is Russia-based as long as Putin is in power. As citizens, we can take control of our money and investment in ways that align with national values. Third, reject all forms of media that peddle in biased, uncorroborated, opinion-based news that misrepresents facts.

The Media Bias Chart is a great source to determine information sources that can be trusted. Each citizen has a duty and responsibility to consider all sides of issues, all sources of information, including engaging older persons, friends and family, who have lived through war and national challenges in the past. Finally, and most important of all, protect our servicewomen and servicemen by demanding that our elected officials insist on a balanced approach to wielding our national power.

David Oclander (U.S. Army, retired) graduated from the United States Military Academy in 1990. David commanded infantry units at the company and battalion levels with the 82nd Airborne Division. He has three tours in support of Operation IRAQI FREEDOM and ENDURING FREEDOM. David has two master’s degrees, in operational studies and strategic studies, from the Marine Corps University. He served as a strategic planner for Multinational Corps – Iraq (2004) and The Joint Staff (2010-2012).

