Guest view: We can bring back Trump pro-growth policies

With trillions of dollars of spending already rubberstamped by Washington this year, and trillions more in the works, the Biden-Pelosi administration is leading us into an economic storm. Just last week, they announced a new, partisan $3.5 trillion budget plan that would accompany a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. That’s almost $5 trillion with no actual plan to pay for it.

It’s bad enough that the Biden-Harris Administration has already cost Montana jobs and much needed revenue through the shortsighted cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline and the ill-fated moratorium on energy development on federal lands. By comparison, when I was in charge of the Interior Department, federal energy revenues increased by billions – which meant more money for Montana and better energy prices. ($30 million in 2019)

Now they want to continue piling on trillions of dollars in debt that our grandchildren will be responsible for figuring out a way to pay down.

It doesn’t matter whether you’re in Whitefish, Whitehall, or Wibaux: you’re feeling the pinch right now, and it could get a whole lot worse. Uncontrolled Washington spending plus rising consumer prices is a surefire recipe for a recession. We’re already seeing too many small businesses unable to find workers, even while unemployment remains low. We can’t allow our economy to nosedive.