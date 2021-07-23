Guest view: We can bring back Trump pro-growth policies

In a Tweet before July 4th, the White House proudly announced some supposedly exciting news: “The cost of a 4th of July Cookout in 2021 is Down $0.16 from Last Year.” Sixteen whole cents. They claim reduced costs for vanilla ice cream, potato chips, and a can of beans. While it’s wonderful that President Biden gave the American people his permission to gather with their friends and family for backyard barbecues, I am still struck by just how out of touch that “announcement” was.
We are facing historic inflation and the rate of consumer prices increases have hit a 13-year high. Costs of everything from building supplies and energy to groceries and home products have gone up since last year – and not just by a little. Under President Biden, Montanans are paying more:
• 45% more for used vehicles
• 45% more for gasoline
• 2.5% more for food
Expert economists expect the inflation to continue and get even higher. And to make matters worse, they warn that more government spending and stimulus that is being promised by the Democrats in Washington will prolong the crisis.
Even CNN had to admit that things are looking rough for the average American, posting an article online with the title “Every aspect of American life is getting more expensive.” One of the major culprits behind rising prices is the Biden-Pelosi economic agenda of spend, spend, spend, and regulate the private sector into oblivion.
With trillions of dollars of spending already rubberstamped by Washington this year, and trillions more in the works, the Biden-Pelosi administration is leading us into an economic storm. Just last week, they announced a new, partisan $3.5 trillion budget plan that would accompany a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. That’s almost $5 trillion with no actual plan to pay for it.
It’s bad enough that the Biden-Harris Administration has already cost Montana jobs and much needed revenue through the shortsighted cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline and the ill-fated moratorium on energy development on federal lands. By comparison, when I was in charge of the Interior Department, federal energy revenues increased by billions – which meant more money for Montana and better energy prices. ($30 million in 2019)
Now they want to continue piling on trillions of dollars in debt that our grandchildren will be responsible for figuring out a way to pay down.
It doesn’t matter whether you’re in Whitefish, Whitehall, or Wibaux: you’re feeling the pinch right now, and it could get a whole lot worse. Uncontrolled Washington spending plus rising consumer prices is a surefire recipe for a recession. We’re already seeing too many small businesses unable to find workers, even while unemployment remains low. We can’t allow our economy to nosedive.
The good thing is – this is fixable. America is the greatest country on earth, and this is in our power to fix, if we have the right leadership in DC. Luckily Montana has a tremendous opportunity and responsibility to help turn the ship around. With a new Congressional seat, we will send another voice to Congress.
It was only 24 months ago that the U.S. economy was booming under President Trump’s pro-growth economic policies. Unemployment was at a half-century low, around 3.5%. Median household incomes increased about 10% over the end of the Obama-Biden years, and the poverty rate was the lowest in recorded history. Trump all but erased the Obama-Biden trade deficit before the pandemic hit.
Keep the faith. We did it then; we can and will do it again.
Ryan Zinke is the former U.S. Secretary of the Interior (2017-2019) and Congressman (2015-2017) and a retired U.S. Navy SEAL. He is running for the new Montana Congressional seat.