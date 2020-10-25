Guest view: Voters have a clear choice for Auditor

A Clear and Independent Voice for Montana

Montana has a clear choice this election: elect a candidate who has a record of protecting Montanans and grew up right here in Montana, or elect an insurance industry insider that continuously flouts Montana law.

My opponent is a multimillionaire carpetbagger looking to oversee the very industry he comes from. In 2018, Troy Downing was convicted for unlawful procurement of a hunting license and for lying about his residency. His Montana residency at the time was deemed by investigators as “seasonal at best.” When Troy was in Montana, he was hanging out at the exclusive Yellowstone Club. Last time I checked, folks at the Yellowstone Club aren’t struggling with getting access to affordable health insurance.

Montanans deserve an Auditor who understands the challenges they face.