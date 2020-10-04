Guest view: Vote for Qualified, Dedicated Candidates: Vote for Democrats in 2020

As members of the Montana delegation elected to attend the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee this past August, we were excited. Readying ourselves for the national stage and our moment to say “the Great State of Montana, Big Sky Country, where your word is your bond and a handshake makes many a contract, casts 26 votes for the next President of the United States, Joe Biden.”

And while our exciting experience at a convention with all its trimmings, including those brews that made Milwaukee famous, was necessarily transformed by the pandemic, the “virtual” convention was still stimulating. Each day’s agenda was full of opportunities to learn what Democrats across the country are doing to create good jobs for working families. It was inspiring to listen to and share ideas with two major themes: 1) Giving all Americans a chance at “Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness” and 2) How every vote counts and how precious elections to choose our leaders are and have been in America.

Since the convention adjourned, we’ve stayed focused and determined to do all we can to elect the most qualified and dedicated folks to lead our nation and state, and every community therein. Now more than ever, we need strong leaders who are committed to work with all citizens to get things done and create economic opportunity for all Montanans in all communities.