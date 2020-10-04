Guest view: Vote for Qualified, Dedicated Candidates: Vote for Democrats in 2020

As members of the Montana delegation elected to attend the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee this past August, we were excited. Readying ourselves for the national stage and our moment to say “the Great State of Montana, Big Sky Country, where your word is your bond and a handshake makes many a contract, casts 26 votes for the next President of the United States, Joe Biden.”
And while our exciting experience at a convention with all its trimmings, including those brews that made Milwaukee famous, was necessarily transformed by the pandemic, the “virtual” convention was still stimulating. Each day’s agenda was full of opportunities to learn what Democrats across the country are doing to create good jobs for working families. It was inspiring to listen to and share ideas with two major themes: 1) Giving all Americans a chance at “Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness” and 2) How every vote counts and how precious elections to choose our leaders are and have been in America.
Since the convention adjourned, we’ve stayed focused and determined to do all we can to elect the most qualified and dedicated folks to lead our nation and state, and every community therein. Now more than ever, we need strong leaders who are committed to work with all citizens to get things done and create economic opportunity for all Montanans in all communities.
In 2020, Democratic candidates up and down the ballot are ready for the challenge. Starting with Joe Biden, whose track record speaks volumes about his principles, priorities and plans for the nation. This man, and his running mate Kamala Harris, have committed their careers to public service and helping their fellow Americans. We need respectable leaders in the White House.
In Montana’s federal races, Steve Bullock and Kathleen Williams are more than ready to bring their keen understanding of Big Sky Country to Congress and deliver what Montana needs from the federal government. We need to elect them so they can take their Montana values and proven, bipartisan approach to Washington and get things accomplished for the good of all Montanans.
For Governor, we clearly have the most qualified choice in Mike Cooney and his Lt. Gov. Casey Schreiner. They have been in the trenches, know how things work, and understand the economic challenges that working Montana families face every day. They also know how to balance the state budget while growing our economy and providing critical services to all citizens — especially the most vulnerable among us.
Melissa Romano for Superintendent of Schools. Raph Graybill for Attorney General. Bryce Bennett for Secretary of State. Shane Morigeau for Insurance Commissioner (Auditor). Scores of Democrats in the 125 legislative districts up for grabs. Same holds true across the board: Qualified. Dedicated. Experienced. Principled.
That’s the Democratic ticket in 2020. We are proud to be working hard to get these folks elected. We are redirecting the energy and enthusiasm that evolved from the national convention to our rural and urban communities throughout Montana. We hope you join us – regardless of your past or present politics – it’s the right election to vote Democrat from the top to the bottom of the ticket.
State Sen. Jon Sesso chaired the Montana delegation to the Democratic National Convention.
