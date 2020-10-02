Guest view: Volunteers trying to bridge political divide

How polarized is the United States? Think of family members, friends, and associates with whom you are unable to discuss political subjects. Do you avoid listening to viewpoints you oppose? Are you afraid of offending others? Do you use sources of news and commentary for accurate information, or to comfortably reinforce what you already think? What will your reaction be if the Presidential candidate you oppose wins?

Many think that disdain for the “other side” is reaching alarming levels. The November 2018 “Midterm Update” from More in Common’s Hidden Tribes project (https://hiddentribes.us/) found 86% of Americans worrying that political divisiveness will lead to increasing violence. We are not headed for another civil war. However, extreme polarization is destructive of personal relationships, essential political discourse, and a cohesive social fabric. Fortunately, many organizations and individuals are focused on healing our divisions as we approach an election which will push one large segment of our populace into angry despair, and the other into gleeful gloating.