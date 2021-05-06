Guest view: Veto this backroom crony deal on Colstrip

That is a huge decision that affects every Montanan. Eight seconds isn’t a heck of a lot of time for anyone to do a good job — if such a thing is possible — in picking the right winners and losers. It isn’t a lot of time for anyone to make reasonably informed decisions on anything.

In this case, Westmoreland and 300+ high-wage workers in Colstrip got the short end of the stick. Westmoreland has invested tens of millions of dollars into the mine, its workers at Rosebud, and the community. And it has done so while paying hundreds of millions of dollars in taxes that have benefited the entire state.

Quite simply, these amendments are about allowing the plant’s operator to sidestep a major law designed to protect the state. Why? So it can switch to a fuel source that isn’t as highly taxed and squeeze a bit more profit out of Colstrip.

If this sounds to you like the backroom, sweetheart deals you have always heard enrich the already rich fat cats back east, well . . . you’re right, it is. And the fat cats took just eight seconds to undermine what required Montanans years to build, and they did it without speaking a single word in public.