Guest view: Veteran speaks out in favor of marijuana legalization

I’m a combat Veteran and I am voting yes on CI-118 and I-190 because together they will increase veteran access to medical marijuana, bring $50 million a year in much needed tax revenue for the state, and end a failed prohibition that harms our vets and fellow citizens.

Recently I saw a news report of a Vietnam Veteran who was in jail in Alabama for life for being in possession of licensed medical marijuana in a state that had no medical marijuana program or verified medical marijuana reciprocity. I researched and found out that Montana has no medical marijuana reciprocity either, not even for combat vets.

If a vet visiting Montana gets caught with his medical marijuana, (even licensed medical marijuana from another state) then he can go to jail in Montana. Depending on the amount it could be a felony that could ruin someone’s entire life! Over something less harmful than alcohol? That’s unjust and disrespectful of the sacrifices veterans make.

Making sure vets who visit Montana don’t get in trouble for their medical cannabis is a great start, but there are other reasons I am supporting CI-118 and I-190 to legalize, regulate and tax marijuana for those 21 and over. As a Combat Veteran of the Iraq war suffering from war injuries, I use marijuana to manage the effects of severe PTSD.