Guest view: Vaccinating vulnerable Montanans will help save lives

The beginning of each year typically brings new hope and promise for most everyone. Following the challenges of the previous 12 months, those feelings are understandably stronger than usual. There is optimism this next year will be better. Great advances are being made as we continue addressing the pandemic.
COVID-19 vaccine distribution is under way in Montana, with nearly 55,000 vaccines (first and second doses) administered so far. These individuals include front-line medical workers, health care providers with direct patient contact and staff and residents of long-term care and assisted living facilities.
Over the past several months, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana (BCBSMT) has been analyzing statewide COVID-19 data and cross-referencing that with national data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several underlying health conditions emerged as leading indicators of high risk for severe complications or death from COVID-19.
According to CDC data and scientific evidence, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and chronic kidney disease showed the highest increases in risk, with more than nine times the mortality rate relative to the COVID-19-positive population as a whole. Cancer, serious heart conditions, Down syndrome, sickle cell disease, types 1 and 2 diabetes, and severe obesity are also in the state’s Phase 1(b) distribution plan. Other underlying conditions like cerebrovascular disease, cystic fibrosis, neurological conditions, liver disease and pulmonary fibrosis lead to elevated risk and are in Phase 1(c).
Because of this clear data, we encourage anyone with these and other underlying health risks — the most vulnerable among us — to receive a vaccine under the state’s distribution plan. Please review Gov. Greg Gianforte’s updated vaccination distribution plan at dphhs.mt.gov to see when you may be eligible to receive the vaccine.
Our Care Van mobile immunization program will be assisting with statewide distribution as more vaccines become available. We will do our best to communicate vaccine clinic opportunities as they arise and to be there for Montanans in this time of need.
The loss of loved ones, the increased feeling of isolation due to physical distancing and quarantining, and general disruption in our lives has made this a difficult year. In working together and getting the vaccination when you become eligible, we can save lives and put this pandemic behind us.
Stay strong, stay resilient. And most importantly, stay well.
Collette Hanson is the president of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana.