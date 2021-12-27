Guest view: Utility pole regs could hamper Montana broadband initiative

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed in November 2021 contains funding for projects that will help Montanans, most notably the $65 billion earmarked to achieve universal high-speed internet. The largest portion of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funds, $42.5 billion, will go towards expanding broadband access to currently unserved and rural areas — like Montana — of which each state will receive an initial disbursement of $100 million. Thank you to Senator Tester and all who supported this desperately needed investment in our country.

The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically altered how we interact, making remote capabilities a basic necessity in today’s world. We need to make sure Montanans see the benefits of this law and these funds as soon as possible. But there could be a hiccup — outdated regulations for utility pole access.

Broadband expansion in Montana will be nearly impossible without access to utility poles. Internet service providers can quickly deploy broadband by attaching their technology to existing utility poles, but internet service providers usually don’t own these poles. The internet service providers must be granted use of the utility poles by the pole owners, who are most often local municipalities, electric companies, small utilities, or co-ops.

Our lawmakers need to increase transparency in the utility pole access process by creating consistent, streamlined timelines for permits so there’s no delay. We must make sure that disputes between utility pole owners and those deploying broadband are heard and resolved as quickly as possible.

It’s not an exaggeration to say that delayed broadband deployment could have life or death consequences. Amid the global pandemic, millions of Americans have realized the benefits of telehealth services, which provide an alternative to visiting doctors in person for those without paid sick time, proper transportation, or who are immunocompromised. During the pandemic, telehealth services have alleviated some of the stress placed on our healthcare system.

Still, millions of Americans and thousands of Montanans are deprived of this necessary resource simply because they live in areas without proper access to high-speed internet. Telehealth is just one of the many reasons why we cannot afford to delay closing the digital divide — we must eliminate barriers that will prolong broadband deployment. Obsolete utility pole rules are the most glaring barrier standing in the way, and our elected leaders must take swift action to modernize these rules.

