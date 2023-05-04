Children and adolescents discover the world through their endearing and voracious sense of curiosity. Sometimes it gets them in trouble.

When the curiosity leads them to investigate your medicine cabinet, it puts them in danger. There are widespread reports of “pill parties” that are entirely supplied from stashes of unused prescription medication, including veterinary medication, taken from homes. Adverse reactions are frequent and if the substance of choice is opioids, the cruel plague of addiction can grip the young person even before she or he has reached adulthood.

To remove this hidden danger from our homes is a moral obligation, a safety imperative. We all have a responsibility to keep our children safe. We appeal to you to please empty your cabinets of unused medication and discard them safely. Now is the time to do it. Next week, tragically, may be too late.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day was observed nationwide on April 22. However, in Butte-Silver Bow County, people may safely dispose of unused or unwanted prescriptions nearly every day, either in the lobby of the Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Center, the Community Health Center Butte Pharmacy, located at 1145 S. Montana St, the Inpatient Pharmacy at St. James Healthcare near the lobby and many other local pharmacies.

The receptacles are placed very conveniently in open areas. Anyone can anonymously and freely insert any unused medications.

Medications can be extremely harmful. It is best practice to keep prescription medications, especially controlled substances, in a locked container and only keep in your possession those bottles/medications that you are actively taking.

Disposing of unused prescriptions is secure, convenient and a responsible way to protect your family. This easy gesture can save the life of a loved one. It is that simple and that critically important.

Thank you for keeping the young people of our community safe!

Dr. Shawna Yates, Executive Director, SWMTCHC

JP Gallagher, BSB Chief Executive

Dr. John Pullman

Ed Lester, BSB Sheriff

Dr. Kathreen McGree

Karen Maloughney, BSB Health Officer

Dr. Serena Brewer

Judy Jonart, Superintendent, Butte School District

Jay Doyle, CEO of St James Healthcare

Don Peoples, President, Butte Central Schools

Patrick Beretta, Parish Priest

Pat Prendergast, Board Chair, Butte Cares