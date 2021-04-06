Guest view: University system should demand COVID-19 vaccinations

We are not out of the woods yet, and as you read this COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations, and deaths are once again increasing in the United States.

The Montana University System (MUS) should require the COVID-19 vaccine for students prior to the start of classes in the Fall 2021 semester. The requirement should also, of course, apply to faculty, staff, and administrators. According to health professionals, a large majority of the population needs to be vaccinated before we can put the COVID-19 pandemic behind us. Universities need to do their part. Students tend to have a much higher positivity rate than the general population. Students tend to be highly mobile and have many social contacts, so without student vaccinations COVID-19 will continue to be a health issue for all of us.

COVID-19 is far more deadly than other diseases for which we generally accept required immunization. For example, the best estimates show that the measles death rate was about one to three per 1,000. Compare this with COVID-19, where the U.S. mortality rate has been about 1.8%, or 18 per 1,000. Like COVID-19, measles also causes a host of long-term complications. Clearly, if we agree that requiring the measles vaccine is a good thing, then requiring the COVID-19 vaccine is even better. Through immunization, America achieved herd immunity against measles, and we can do the same for COVID-19.