Guest view: University system should demand COVID-19 vaccinations

We are not out of the woods yet, and as you read this COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations, and deaths are once again increasing in the United States.
The Montana University System (MUS) should require the COVID-19 vaccine for students prior to the start of classes in the Fall 2021 semester. The requirement should also, of course, apply to faculty, staff, and administrators. According to health professionals, a large majority of the population needs to be vaccinated before we can put the COVID-19 pandemic behind us. Universities need to do their part. Students tend to have a much higher positivity rate than the general population. Students tend to be highly mobile and have many social contacts, so without student vaccinations COVID-19 will continue to be a health issue for all of us.
COVID-19 is far more deadly than other diseases for which we generally accept required immunization. For example, the best estimates show that the measles death rate was about one to three per 1,000. Compare this with COVID-19, where the U.S. mortality rate has been about 1.8%, or 18 per 1,000. Like COVID-19, measles also causes a host of long-term complications. Clearly, if we agree that requiring the measles vaccine is a good thing, then requiring the COVID-19 vaccine is even better. Through immunization, America achieved herd immunity against measles, and we can do the same for COVID-19.
Rutgers University has led the way with a COVID-19 vaccine requirement, and other universities will follow suit. Note that Rutgers is New Jersey’s flag-ship public land grant university, much like Montana State University here in Montana. Attorneys and medical legal experts widely agree that universities may legally require students to get COVID-19 vaccines. With various versions of the vaccine becoming widely available, universities also can play a positive role by implementing in-house vaccination clinics.
There is already solid precedent for universities requiring vaccinations before students can be in class. Currently, MUS students are required to have the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine. The policy is well accepted and objections are rare. Even prior to requirements being instituted, more than 70% of U.S. university students already agree that universities may legally require them to get vaccinated for COVID-19. They understand their role in making the college campus safe and there would likely be widespread compliance with a vaccine requirement.
As we know with the MMR vaccine, a small minority of people do have legitimate religious or medical reasons for avoiding vaccines. A system already exists in MUS to allow exemptions from immunization based on religious or medical grounds. This can easily be extended from measles and diphtheria etc. to COVID-19. Of course, during outbreaks of particular diseases, universities may legally subject exempted students to quarantine or other measures that protect the general campus population.
Now is the time to act. Student registration is already underway for the fall 2021 semester, and students deserve plenty of lead time in meeting a new immunization requirement.
Pat Munday is a Professor of Science & Technology Studies with the Interdisciplinary Arts & Sciences Department at Montana Technological University, a unit within the Montana University System. The views expressed here are his own and not those of Montana Tech.