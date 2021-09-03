Guest view: Unanswered questions on metals abatement program

It has now been over three months since ARCO, EPA, BSB, and CTEC held the RMAP Medical Monitoring Report panel discussion. For those of you that don’t speak in acronyms, that’s Atlantic Richfield, the Environmental Protection Agency, Butte Silver Bow, the Citizens’ Technical Environmental Committee, and the Residential Metals Abatement Program. This was a discussion of the recently published Phase 2 Medical Monitoring Report where they sang the praises of the remediation program and invited questions from the public. You can read the report here: https://semspub.epa.gov/work/08/100008059.pdf and see the panel discussion here: https://www.facebook.com/Butte.SilverBow/videos/1316052582122811
I was disappointed by a number of facets of this discussion. It was held as a Facebook Live event, immediately excluding citizens who do not have access to the platform. Although Butte Silver Bow solicited questions and said they would be discussed, many submitted in advance were not. The moderator stated that answers to the questions would be posted but they have not been. BSB said the video of the discussion would be posted on their website, as well as CTEC’s, but it has not. The EPA’s self-described lead expert who serves on the EPA Lead Sites Workgroup repeatedly stated during this panel discussion that in Butte they used a 5 ug/dL blood lead target value when developing our action levels. He went on and on about how Butte is “ahead of the curve” with this more conservative target. Not only is this false, it has been a major point of contention that still requires resolution. Overall, the panel gave a glowing review of RMAP’s progress with very little critique or discussion of substance.
So, how can we hold these organizations accountable? I was one of those who submitted questions to the panel that I thought were important for the public’s understanding, and they never saw the light of day. Full disclosure, I was a member of the group who developed this report and a board member of CTEC when this event occurred. But, the way this was handled led me to resign. If I, an insider with expertise, cannot get my questions answered, how is the everyday citizen supposed to engage? I am left to post my questions here in hopes that they might now feel compelled to answer them, but I’m not holding my breath.
In 2018, the Health Study Working Group invited the public to a series of meetings “to incorporate the concerns of area residents in the second in a series of Health Study and Biomonitoring Assessments”. Were the concerns raised in those meetings included and addressed? Were the discussions of those issues provided in accessible language? Were those participants invited to this event?
Why is biomonitoring limited to blood lead in a select group? Why isn’t arsenic biomonitoring being offered to Butte residents? Wouldn’t a more comprehensive biomonitoring of all the contaminants, across a broader population, help to answer some of the questions being asked?
When will the EPA reassess Butte’s lead action levels in light of the 2012 CDC blood lead reference level?