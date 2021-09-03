Guest view: Unanswered questions on metals abatement program

It has now been over three months since ARCO, EPA, BSB, and CTEC held the RMAP Medical Monitoring Report panel discussion. For those of you that don’t speak in acronyms, that’s Atlantic Richfield, the Environmental Protection Agency, Butte Silver Bow, the Citizens’ Technical Environmental Committee, and the Residential Metals Abatement Program. This was a discussion of the recently published Phase 2 Medical Monitoring Report where they sang the praises of the remediation program and invited questions from the public. You can read the report here: https://semspub.epa.gov/work/08/100008059.pdf and see the panel discussion here: https://www.facebook.com/Butte.SilverBow/videos/1316052582122811

I was disappointed by a number of facets of this discussion. It was held as a Facebook Live event, immediately excluding citizens who do not have access to the platform. Although Butte Silver Bow solicited questions and said they would be discussed, many submitted in advance were not. The moderator stated that answers to the questions would be posted but they have not been. BSB said the video of the discussion would be posted on their website, as well as CTEC’s, but it has not. The EPA’s self-described lead expert who serves on the EPA Lead Sites Workgroup repeatedly stated during this panel discussion that in Butte they used a 5 ug/dL blood lead target value when developing our action levels. He went on and on about how Butte is “ahead of the curve” with this more conservative target. Not only is this false, it has been a major point of contention that still requires resolution. Overall, the panel gave a glowing review of RMAP’s progress with very little critique or discussion of substance.