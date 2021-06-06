Guest view: Truth and facts matter

The magnitude of climate-cancer`s existential threat to our children`s livable futures is finally sinking in, especially here in Montana. Deficits and excessive taxes won`t ruin our grandchildren`s future pursuits of happiness. It will be polluted air (think: wildfires), scarce clean, cold water (think: dying fish), farming with dying soils (think: lost production), and mourning another beloved animal or plant species lost to extinction.

Luckily, Montanans can overcome at least one climate lie. We can challenge South-Dakota`s monopoly-utility, NorthWestern Energy (NWE). They`re promoting construction of a new natural-gas fired generator, to be built near Laurel, projected to operate for an estimated 33 years, as the best they can do. They claim fracked gas is the most cost-effective new energy procurement for providing future electricity to But is it? Knowing NWE has seldom been honest with ratepayers about climate change, or about the real costs to our planet of extracting and burning fossil fuels, especially natural gas (which is methane and 80 times more powerful a greenhouse gas than CO2), 350 Montana commissioned a new study by Vibrant Clean Energy (VCE) to challenge NWE`s assertions about new energy sources. Our study, “Affordable and Reliable Decarbonization Pathways for Montana” was released May 14th, and the study`s truths are crystal clear. Montana`s cleanest energy is also its cheapest energy. Wow, this is a game-changer!