Guest view: Treated pit water not benefiting Butte

While the children and residents of Missoula, and the farmers and ranchers along the way, are enjoying the benefits of the currently pumped 5 billion gallons of Berkeley Pit water, Butte children and residents are not!

This water is discharged through a pipeline to Silver Bow Creek at Montana Street, bypassing Silver Bow Creek from Texas Avenue to Montana Street.

In addressing this issue, I recently participated in an interview with a Butte connected gentleman who was amazed/angry that a church could simply be buried during the mining process, as was the Holy Savior Church and school!

In preparation for the interview, I forwarded him the following thoughts:

1. I believe the cleanup and restoration of Silver Bow Creek — "The Last First Mile” through Butte — the Butte Hill, the Montana Pole Site, and the Berkeley Pit are the most important issues facing the economic, environmental, and social future of this great community.

2. Butte just deserves better in the cleanup process than we have received for our contribution in providing the ore and labor to make this country the great nation it is today!

a) 35% of the copper used in WWII came from Butte Montana.