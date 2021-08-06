Guest view: Treated pit water not benefiting Butte

While the children and residents of Missoula, and the farmers and ranchers along the way, are enjoying the benefits of the currently pumped 5 billion gallons of Berkeley Pit water, Butte children and residents are not!
This water is discharged through a pipeline to Silver Bow Creek at Montana Street, bypassing Silver Bow Creek from Texas Avenue to Montana Street.
In addressing this issue, I recently participated in an interview with a Butte connected gentleman who was amazed/angry that a church could simply be buried during the mining process, as was the Holy Savior Church and school!
In preparation for the interview, I forwarded him the following thoughts:
1. I believe the cleanup and restoration of Silver Bow Creek — "The Last First Mile” through Butte — the Butte Hill, the Montana Pole Site, and the Berkeley Pit are the most important issues facing the economic, environmental, and social future of this great community.
2. Butte just deserves better in the cleanup process than we have received for our contribution in providing the ore and labor to make this country the great nation it is today!
a) 35% of the copper used in WWII came from Butte Montana.
b) Over 2,500 Butte Miners have given the “Ultimate Sacrifice” mining the minerals needed to build the materials necessary to defend this country during WWI and WWII.
c) Thousands have been injured and suffered and died from “miners con”!
3. The best example of the EPA and state in not providing a proper cleanup and restoration in Butte as is guaranteed in Superfund/State laws and the Montana Constitution, was not beginning the cleanup of the "The Last First Mile” at the Headwaters in Butte and beginning it at the Milltown Dam area!
4. The British Petroleum Company/Atlantic Richfield Company are totally responsible for the cleanup:
a) In 1977 they purchased the Anaconda Company properties for $132 million cash and $11 million in stock. Most believe for a tax write off!
b) Closed the Smelter in 1980 that destroyed the economies of Butte and Anaconda, closed the Berkeley Pit in 1982, shut off the underground mine pumps on Earth Day April 22, 1982, that caused the Berkley Pit flooding, finally closed the East Continental Pit in 1983 that ended mining in Montana as was known for over 100 years.
5. Judge Brad Newman has ruled — Silver Bow Creek is creek and a natural watercourse. Why has this order has been ignored by our leaders and decision makers?
6. Landslides and erosion must be addressed in the Berkeley Pit!
7. All decisions made to date concerning Superfund cleanup and restoration in Butte were made behind closed doors with NO public participation or input!
8. I believe after decades of challenges, a “True Partnership” and investment in the community from the Atlantic Richfield/British Petroleum Company, in providing a meandering Silver Bow Creek flowing through the community and constructing a new Civic Center could go a long way in correcting some of the scars left environmentally, socially, and economically on my community.
9. Folks like me who question decisions and offer input are not the enemy!
The five worst mistakes made in the process:
1) Allowing the Berkeley Pit to fill above the bedrock/alluvial interface at 5260’.
2) Starting the Silver Bow Creek cleanup in Milltown/Missoula/Ramsey instead of at the Headwaters at Texas Avenue.
3) Butte Silver Bow making the decision in the Allocation Agreement in 2003 to support Arco/BP and the EPA in leaving the Parrot Tailings in place. And most importantly, agreeing to not allow the elected officials and County employees from using their “Constitutional Duty/Oath” in speaking out on the issue.
4) Allowing Arco/BP and the EPA to put the pipeline in place from the Berkeley Pit Treatment Plant to Montana Street and bypassing the Creek from Texas Avenue to Montana Street.
5) Agreeing to and accepting the inferior Consent Decree on Butte Priority Soils Operable Unit.