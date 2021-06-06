Guest view: Transparency on pole plant cleanup cost needed

1. Grave doubts exist about whether there will be enough money. The state asserts that there will be enough but the cleanup as a waste-in-place solution must last decades into the future based on costs calculated last century. Let’s do the math. $29 million remains in the cash out fund. The yearly cost of operating the water treatment plant, only one part of the remedy, ranges on the low end to $400,000 per year and the high end to $1 million. The necessary life of the water plant, at a minimum, is 46 years. So, splitting the difference, let us say the yearly cost is $700,000 over 46 years that would then be: $32.2 million. (If the cost is $1 million a year, we are looking at $46 million, which would make the deficit much higher.) Add to that the cost of the cap construction is around $2 million, the switch to a cap instead of bioremediation is around $1.5 million and added to that will be the cost of removing contamination from under the Interstate highway, which could be $7 million. So far, we have reached $43 million. Subtracting that from the $29 million remaining, we have a deficit of about $14 million. If the water treatment plant tab is $1 million a year, the deficit would be $28 million. That deficit does not include the cost of operation and maintenance of the site. Also, the water treatment plant will likely have to go longer than 46 years. Remember too, things always seem to cost the government more than planned. Who will pay for the cost overrun? Will the cleanup be compromised? We have a significant potential shortfall.