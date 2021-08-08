Guest view: To help put pandemic behind us, get vaccinated

We do not need to repeat history.

In 2020, COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in Montana and by the year’s end, more than 1,100 COVID-related deaths occurred. For the first time since 1907, when birth and death reporting began in Montana, we had more reported deaths than births.

Now, a year later, key facts seem familiar. COVID is on track to be the third leading cause of death in Montana for a second straight year. There have been over 600 COVID-related deaths so far this year in Montana.

However, the landscape has also changed significantly. The good news is we, as a community, have a way to stop this virus, prevent the development of more variants, and end this pandemic.

To fully realize these goals, eligible Montanans must get vaccinated, and communities need to strive for high vaccination rates to protect the most vulnerable. This is especially true as COVID continues to spread widely and we have seen new variants arise which are significantly more transmittable and possibly more virulent. We also do not have reliable data on the proportion of previously infected individuals who have developed post-COVID conditions and will thus experience long-term symptoms and potentially complications from the disease.