Guest view: To end supply-chain woes, manufacture at home

Lately, the United States has been experiencing troubling shortages of consumer goods. Everything from groceries and paper supplies to electronics and automobiles are suddenly in short supply. Shipping disruptions caused by the COVID pandemic — including a record 100 trans-oceanic cargo ships waiting to enter the Port of Los Angeles — are contributing to a crisis that proves America has become far too dependent on imports. The solution is obvious: the U.S. must start manufacturing more goods and materials at home.

There are two root causes of the current goods shortage. The first is that big-box retailers are waiting on shipments of finished products from China and other countries. The second is that U.S. producers are sitting idle, waiting on imported raw materials and supplies needed to manufacture finished goods. They’re simply stuck waiting on overseas deliveries of everything from metals and plastics to pharmaceutical ingredients and semiconductors.

It doesn’t have to be this way, however. While some domestic producers remain dependent on China, other U.S. manufacturers are actually thriving right now. That’s because they’ve wisely opted to source all of their materials from domestic American mills, machine shops, and foundries.