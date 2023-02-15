It’s not often that a mining company and an environmental group agree on something, but it’s clear from Montana Resources’ survey and Mark Thompson’s position in the press: We all want the Greeley neighborhood residents to be confident that they are breathing clean air.

Our two organizations, the Greeley Neighborhood Community Development Corp. (GNCDC) and Montana Environmental Information Center, have been working on behalf of concerned residents living adjacent to the active copper and molybdenum mine.

Many families in Greeley have lived there for generations. Children live and play, and elders spend their twilight years enjoying the neighborhood that many grew up in. It’s hard to miss the dust that flies through the air from the mine and accumulates in yards and on vehicles. Based on studies, we know the dust contains airborne heavy metal particulates that coat the surfaces of vehicles and homes and that we and our children breathe in. From 2018 through 2020, the recent air quality sampling in Greeley recorded annual averages of fine particles (PM 2.5) that ranged from more than 7 to nearly 10 micrograms per cubic meter. The World Health Organization recommends exposure to no more than 5.

While the jury is still out on the potential health impacts of chronic exposure to air pollution from the mine, everyone agrees that Montana Resources can and should (and seems willing) to do more.

With this in mind, we respectfully ask for support and action from Butte’s government and Montana Resources owner Dennis Washington in mitigating the air pollution coming from Montana Resources. This is an opportunity to work with the community to take meaningful action in cleaning the air.

We appreciate Montana Resources’ increased use of water to dampen errant dust, but dust emanating from the concentrator, blast sites and other mining operations continues to be an issue. Other mines make use of dust containment sheds, foggers and more that could help mitigate the amount of dust that blows into the Greeley community.

On the government side, B-SB is already in possession of a letter that outlines the next steps for tackling this issue. A few months ago, GNCDC submitted the letter to the Health Study Advisory Committee (HSAC), which incorporates suggestions from Dr. Ran Sahu, who has worked in other communities experiencing similar situations.

Dr. Sahu recommended that the community conduct a health risk assessment and recommended that proper, focused air quality studies be conducted. This could be performed by the HSAC, which was originally founded to evaluate the dust issue at the mine. At a 2022 meeting, representatives of Montana Resources commented that the mining company would likely be happy to comply with such a request.

The study should include:

1. Monitoring of total suspended particulate (TSP) at several locations in the Greeley area.

2. Adequate incorporation and consideration of Montana Resources' activities in informing the study and sampling techniques.

3. Analysis of the particulate for the presence of five contaminants of concern (COC) and Mn, which are recognized as producing reactive oxygen species (ROS) in vivo.

4. Establishment of a dust fall collection network to determine the relationship between TSP and "nuisance dust."

5. Characterization of the dust fall samples by electron microscopy to determine factors contributing to human health effects such as particle size, elemental composition and shape.

6. Assessment of the risks of exposure to "nuisance dust" on the health of the residents in the affected areas, given that the projected mine life is approximately forty years.

7. Issuance of recommendations to residents on practices to minimize exposure to "nuisance dust."

Such a study would need oversight. After working for years to make progress on this issue, we would hope the overseeing subcommittee be composed of knowledgeable participants who can determine specific parameters for a focused dust fall study of the human health hazards of airborne heavy metals contaminants present in Butte. We suggest the members should include:

1. B-SB Health Study Advisory committee member.

2. Montana Resources representative.

3. MTech chemistry and geochemistry representative.

4. GNCDCinc. representative.

5. A fifth member chosen by subcommittee members.

Butte may be known for mining, but we think you’d agree that the people of Butte are what really matter.