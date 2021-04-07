Guest view: Time is right to expand access to high-speed internet service

Over the last year, the pandemic has opened our eyes to the reality that high-speed internet is essential for Montanans across the state. The pandemic also reminds us of the painful truth that Montana ranks 50th in the nation when it comes to this vital service.

Since the pandemic began, we’ve learned that telehealth services — which are now available through high-speed internet — can improve health outcomes by helping families with online access to health care specialists and other providers. With this technology, patients are often able to receive state-of-the-art health care in their own homes.

AARP Montana appreciates the Legislature’s support for expanding access to telehealth services through the passage of House Bill 43, which is sponsored by Rep. Rhonda Knudsen of Culbertson. We also urge the Montana House to pass Senate Bill 357, which is sponsored by Sen. Jenn Gross of Billings. Both of these bills make telehealth more accessible to all Montanans.

Now we need to build-out our broadband infrastructure across the state.

Montana’s farmers and ranchers need high-speed internet to be successful and competitive, both now and in the future. The American Farm Bureau Federation says, “Farmers and ranchers depend on broadband — just as they do highways, railways and waterways.”