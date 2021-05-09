Guest view: This week, we honor our law enforcement and remember their loss

Since it was established by John F. Kennedy’s presidential proclamation in 1962, Americans have recognized May 15 as National Police Officer Memorial Day and the week surrounding it as National Police Week to honor the service of law enforcement officers.

In Montana, 128 law enforcement officers have died in the line of duty, including nine Montana Department of Justice employees — eight Highway Patrol Troopers and one Division of Criminal Investigation agent. We were fortunate that none was killed during the last year, but that doesn’t mean that the job is safer than years past.

The methamphetamine epidemic that swept our state in recent years has led to a spike in violent crime of 48 percent from 2013 to 2019. Last year, we saw another alarming rise in crime and criminals who seem to be growing bolder and more violent. We can’t forget that it is our officers who put their lives on the line every day to protect their communities.

They also face additional scrutiny — and often hostility — toward law enforcement in a way that previous generations have not. Driven by special interest groups and misleading media narratives, the anti-police agenda manifests itself with slogans such as “Defund the Police” and even “Abolish the Police.”