Guest view: Thinking of skipping COVID-19 vaccine? Read this

This COVID-19 pandemic is old hat for me. I lived through the polio epidemic. I never got a vaccine. In 1954 there wasn’t one. Instead I got the disease, a debilitating neuromuscular disorder leading to temporary or permanent paralysis. Seventeen days in an iron lung at age seven, four months in the hospital, a year of physical therapy, and then I walked away, unlike three kids in iron lungs in the same ward who died.

So fearful of polio were adults, they said I was a miracle child. So I acted like one. Learned to run and jump like all the other kids. Made straight A’s, got a scholarship to college, married, had a child and career, pushed and pushed to make every minute count.

Traveled to all the continents save one. Wrote a few books along the way. Paid no attention to the rumor that aging polio survivors were experiencing residual effects of muscle weakness, crippling physical and mental fatigue, disruption of digestive and respiratory systems. That wouldn’t be me.