Guest view: There's no wrong door for mental health

Fortunately, the levers of government are in place to start weaving that safety net. Senator Walt Sales (R-Manhattan) has proposed Senate Joint Resolution 14, which is designed to examine our state’s publicly funded mental health system. Additionally, Governor Gianforte has proposed his Healing and Ending Addiction through Recovery and Treatment (HEART) Fund. The HEART Fund represents $24 million in new funding for substance abuse treatment. Both of these proposals come on top of the excellent work done by the Department of Public Health Human Services and the Montana Healthcare Foundation to promote county tribal matching grants supporting community-based care.

Hospitals are committed to this work and many of them are leading the community conversation. However, hospitals cannot do this alone. The need for community-based care, especially crisis care and a warm handoff to caregivers after a patient is stabilized, is essential. Crisis care guidelines recommended by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), a division of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, suggest crisis lines, mobile crisis teams, and crisis receiving and stabilization facilities as the model. In fact, SAMHSA speaks to the inadequate availability of crisis care as a driver of costs due to “overdependence on restrictive, longer-term hospital stays, hospital admissions and overuse of law enforcement.”