Guest view: The word 'freedom' is abused, confused and misused

The second conception of freedom is that true freedom is attained by performing our ethical duties. i.e., doing what we ought to do, which usually involves concern and care of others. Our civic duty is to put aside our private concerns and attend to the promotion of the commonwealth. Within society, no freedom is absolute for were there to be absolute freedoms, society would dissolve. We enter society in order to control the harmful behavior of others; to promote common endeavors and because we are social by nature. But society demands that there be rules limiting the behavior of individuals in order to promote the common good. “Freedom is the means by which exercising both our reason and our will, we act on the natural longing for truth, for goodness and for happiness that is built in us human beings.” Thomas Aquinas