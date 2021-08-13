Guest view: The tyranny of the uninformed

Recently, Montana State News Bureau reporter Sam Wilson wrote that Montana House Bill 702, passed in the last legislative session, became the law that, “made Montana the only state in the country that prohibits private businesses from requiring employees to get vaccinated."
In July, MSNBC commentator Mehdi Hasan discussed Republican governors and the unvaccinated in what he called his “Sixty Second Rant.” Hasan targeted Gov. Greg Gianforte for being one of the most egregiously backward governors nationwide. Hasan excoriated conservatives who equate their own personal right to be uninformed and selfish with civil rights addressing racism and inequality, fought for by leaders like Martin Luther King Jr., Harriet Tubman, John Lewis, Rosa Parks and Harvey Milk.
Here are some excerpts: “State Republican lawmakers around the country are passing bills, at least one of which has become law, that would give unvaccinated people the same protections as those surrounding race, gender and religion. In Montana, for example, hotels, restaurants and grocery stores are now prohibited from refusing to serve or withhold goods from people who are not vaccinated" (Medhi Hasan Show, July 18).
Hasan then cited the examples from the real freedom fighters mentioned above, and the sacrifices they all made for actual civil and human rights. His “rant” concluded with these words, “A bunch of largely privileged, predominantly white, conservative, anti-science Republicans refusing to get vaccinated, and refusing to accept any consequences for that, isn't a civil-rights issue. It's an issue of recklessness, of selfishness, and of sheer, sheer idiocy.”
How is it possible that the state that produced Mike Mansfield, statesman extraordinaire and Senate majority leader for 16 years, is now reduced to Gianforte and “kooky” Matt Rosendale, our lone U.S. House representative? Rosendale voted against rescuing Afghan interpreters and allies, as our country's military withdraws from Afghanistan. Without rescue, we doom these honorable people, and their families, to certain execution if they are caught by the Taliban. The vote on that bill was 407 to 16, with 192 Republicans joining all Democrats in favor of the bill. Rosendale, as one of the 16 voting against, joined extremist Paul Gosar (R-Arizona), who has ties to white nationalist groups and whose own family members have disowned him.
A lot of conservative and progressive citizens alike wonder how Montana Republicans can go along with the “Big Lie” that Donald Trump won the 2020 election. We wonder how they tolerate the lies and misinformation about lifesaving COVID vaccines, endangering their own children. And how, on God's green earth, in the face of extreme drought and raging wildfires, dead fish and dry streambeds, can they continue to lie about fossil fuels, and the existential threat to all life on earth from the climate catastrophe?
New York Times columnist Paul Krugman has a theory. In his Aug. 2 column "'Freedom,' Florida and the Delta Variant Disaster," he writes, “let's talk about what the right means when it talks about ‘freedom.’ Since the pandemic began, many conservatives have insisted that actions to limit the death toll — social distancing, wearing a mask, and now getting vaccinated — should be matters of personal choice. Does that position make any sense? Well, driving drunk is also a personal choice. But almost everyone understands that it's a personal choice that endangers others... when people on the right talk about ‘freedom’ what they actually mean is closer to ‘defense of privilege’ — specifically the right of certain people (generally white male Christians) to do whatever they want.”
Sadly, Krugman's theory rings true. Willful ignorance and probable immorality abound, but at least Republicans' cluelessly entitled and privileged behavior makes more sense.
Beth Taylor Wilson of Missoula is a member of the 350 Montana leadership team, and also serves on the board of Montana Environmental Information Center (MEIC).