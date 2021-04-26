Guest view: The true story of meth in Montana

Montana is 1,200 miles from our southern border, yet the effects of the border crisis ripple across our state. In late March, many of our U.S. senators visited the southern border. Unfortunately, serious dialogue about meth entering our country became the brunt of political banter on social media and national headlines. It saddens us that many misinterpreted and misrepresented factual comments were made and distracted from the much larger issue. We cannot let that be the end of the story in the fight against meth.

Meth is one of the most addictive, most available and, in some areas, least expensive drugs in our country. Meth doesn’t discriminate against your political party, color, religious beliefs, age, sexual orientation or identified gender. One hit leaves a trail of human suffering — addiction, crime, death — where people, families and communities are changed forever.

Graham Macker is someone I knew personally. He spent his short lifetime battling meth addiction. I met Graham in my role with the Montana Meth Project, our state’s only organization solely dedicated to meth prevention. HBO was filming “Montana Meth,” a documentary produced by our founder, Tom Siebel, that featured Graham’s story of addiction — a straight-A student who had abandoned the classroom in pursuit of the euphoric rush of meth. We watched as Graham’s relationship with meth took center stage in his life at the cost to his family, school, sports and social life. At this same time, the physical changes in Graham could not be overlooked. He lost a significant amount of weight and muscle mass, and sores speckled his face. He had little contact with his family unless he needed to be bailed out or retrieved from the E.R. At a sobering moment in the film, his mother, Wendy Macker, asks in tears, “How does it end?”