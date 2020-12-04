Guest view: The problem of scientific illiteracy among voters

“A species is not so much a permanent thing as a point on the developmental line of that thing through time.” — Barry Lopez, Horizon

Kudos to John Ray for warning us on this page about the danger to democracy posed by voters who are uninformed about government and the issues (“The problem of low-information voters”). In the same vein, an electorate that is poorly informed about science poses not only an immediate threat to our health and the environment but also to the long-term fate of our species.

The 2020 election results suggest that a large number of voters condone the current administration’s inadequate response to the pandemic and its dismissal of climate change. Many of these people believe that COVID-19 and global warming are hoaxes while the vast majority of public health professionals and climate scientists warn of dire consequences if they are ignored.

Other polls show that a majority of Americans do not accept the concept of human evolution, despite ample fossil and genetic evidence to the contrary. A 2005 Pew Research Center poll found that the percentage of evolution deniers is heavily skewed towards Republicans and evangelical Christians.