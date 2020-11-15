Guest view: The power of goodness will see us through

One of my favorite insights into the great American Experiment was brilliantly articulated by Andrew Reed, a British religious minister, who visited the United States in 1834. He writes: “America will be great if America is good. If not, her greatness will vanish away like a morning cloud.” Long falsely attributed to de Tocqueville, one the most enlightened observer of the still young America, the quote nonetheless captures several sentiments of the still relevant masterpiece “Democracy in America”.

The human condition, though at times cruel and fragile, is often redeemed by the ability of some people to elevate and multiply their contributions to goodness in particularly difficult times. This community is blessed by the high proportion of this kind of remarkable individuals living among us.

On Veterans Day, I went to the Civic Center to be Covid tested. As I waited my turn in the drive-through line, I observed a number of ladies working in the cold while standing in the snow. They were smiling, kind and thoughtful in spite of the uncomfortable environment. It is an admirable gift to be able to do that. These ladies are a gift to our community. The staff collecting the testing samples were equally helpful and gracious just as I invariably found the Health Dept. team to be since I have been deemed a close contact.