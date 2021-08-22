Guest view: The only thing Afghanistan taught me was humility

I was barely 23 years old when I first set foot in Helmand Province in 2010. I was the number-three man on a team tasked with tracking and finding Taliban commanders and the occasional Al Qaida operative. Officially, I was the senior targeting analyst, a Marine sergeant for the I Marine Expeditionary Force's intelligence section, or G2. Our job was to discover the targets, find the pattern in their lives and send in the Marines or special ops. I was coming off two tours in Iraq and had a naïve idea of what Afghanistan would be like. I also had a reputation as a smartass know-it-all who never kept his mouth shut. I’ve lived countless humilities since arriving in Afghanistan.
It’s through that lens of humility that I’ve been viewing the scene in Kabul this past week as thousands of Afghans beg to be taken from the country aboard military transports and hovering helicopters.
The image of that Chinook evacuating the embassy in Kabul juxtaposed with the same scene over Saigon almost a half-century ago is uncanny and utterly depressing. And, I can’t help but wonder why.
Over the last six months, President Biden has tried to sell the withdrawal of U.S. troops as a necessary end to an endless conflict. He’s right. It is necessary, albeit ignoble, coldly calculated and disastrously executed. "How many American boys and girls can we slaughter in another country’s civil war?" we, as Americans, have asked over and over again. Fair question.
But the Taliban was never an enemy that American hubris and military might could vanquish. The country's success needed the support of the Afghan people and government.
Fingers have pointed to corruption, which is key. Hopefully, the politicians fleeing will be held accountable. It was always a given that the Afghan security forces and government were incompetent and corruptible. We thought money and training would fix it.
Buying time was always the strategy. With enough time, the Afghan government would figure it out. That fantasy has gone up in smoke. And why wouldn’t it? Establishing western democracy in Afghanistan was always a pipe dream, a fantasy fueled by that same American hubris and naivete. What Afghanistan needed most was American self-awareness.
Had we approached Afghanistan with an understanding for why we were attacked on Sept. 11th, we may have seen the reality and formed the right response. The world is not America, and much of the world likes not being America.
The current fiasco was avoidable. Not just going back 20 years to the initial invasion, but just six months ago. Sure, it's possible to leave a military force in Afghanistan. We have them in Japan, Korea and Germany, and we would have one in Afghanistan if its value were more in line with the strategic goals of our country and this administration. But of course it's not.
I’ve had a lot of fears over the past few weeks: fear for the people of Afghanistan who suffered for two decades through a brutal conflict strung along by the promise of a better future, only to have that future evaporate in a single weekend. Fear for the mental health of the men and women who spent part of their lives in the country fighting for what they thought would be meaningful change. Fear for those who sacrificed loved ones to a long conflict that has now amounted to next to nothing but a 20-year stain on American history, billions of dollars lost that could have gone to our own poor and infrastructure, and barbaric conditions for the Afghan people.
I’m not afraid for anyone’s political career.
We stayed in Afghanistan for 20 years to save face. What Biden did took humility. We could continue the illusion for the foreseeable future, if we wanted. Buy more time with more lives. But what is the hope of that? There are few solutions that would stop the Taliban's takeover. There may not even be one.
I wish like many who served that this wasn’t the case. I wish we had made a real difference. I wish we had done better. We owe so much we cannot give back to the people of Afghanistan.
I also wish it wasn’t a finger-pointing show right now, the cowardice of our political class tossing around blame. We all owned the war in Afghanistan. We all pushed forward with a desire for justice but settled on simple and uncalculated revenge. I was 14 when the towers fell. I remember clearly. We were all so sure in our own Americanness that a small backward country on the far side of the globe had no chance of standing in our way.
Lessons, it seems, are short-lived in our collective psyche.
We watch today with the same disgust and shame we had in the '70s as we left behind friends and allies in Saigon to look up as their dreams were blown away in the rotor wash of that Chinook helicopter. We knew our own history. We did it anyway.
Those we leave behind deserve better. Afghanistan's people deserve better. From us. From their government. From the world. From the Taliban. We owe it to them to push forward. To find a solution and fight for it. We will need to ensure human rights are respected, prevent mass murder and defend Afghan women and children. This does not require force or troops. We have always had diplomacy and economic sanctions as options. The world has power to shape the future of Afghanistan now without bombs and troops. We should unite behind that goal.
We won’t save face, but we can save lives.
A.J. Etherington is The Billings Gazette's public safety reporter.