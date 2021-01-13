Guest view: The hard questions must be asked

Other countries have successfully contained the COVID-19 virus at manageable levels. On 01/01/2021 John Hopkins Universitys mortality monitor showed that seven countries in Eastern Asia (Japan, S. Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Taiwan) and Australia with a combined population of 429 Million have been able to contain this virus to a manageable level. They have had as of 01/01/2021 only a combined total deaths to date from COVID-19 of 5,723, an average of 1.27 deaths per 100K population. The USA has had 345,737 deaths to date, a ratio of 105.68 per 100K, and Montana has had 962 deaths to date, a ratio of 89.9 per 100K. ( https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/data/mortality )

These countries early on implemented and strictly enforced mandated mask and sanitation regulations, and gathering, travel, and quarantine restrictions. For the most part the people were/are willing to abide by the mandates, and follow the Three C’s; Avoid closed spaces, avoid crowded spaces, and avoid close contact. Thus they have been able, by being selfless for the greater good, to starve the virus to death, and control the hot spots, while we in the USA, and in Montana have been selfish in our attitudes and behaviors and provided the virus a feeding frenzy opportunity. Now these other countries are able to responsibly open back up without the devastating effects on their physical, mental and economic well being, and move farther forward with the benefits of the vaccines.