Guest view: The flap over 'equity' is really about 'elections'

Many years ago I taught high school English. The curriculum was heavy on literature, ranging from Beowulf to Black Elk Speaks and capped every year with a Shakespearean tragedy.

And every year, another tragedy unfolded: Kids with poor reading skills washed out. We didn’t have reading specialists who could address their challenges. We didn’t have math specialists, either. We didn’t have programs for the gifted or the autistic or the developmentally delayed or the child with leukemia who had to miss school for unpredictable stretches of time.

What we had was a public school system that approached education like baking cookies. Place 20-30 students in tidy rows in a rectangular space, stir in equal measures of curriculum, set the oven at 70-to-pass, and cook for 12 years, checking periodically for doneness. If some fell through the rack or burned to a crisp … well, cookies crumble.

Yes, there were “special” schools for the deaf, the blind, the “backward and feeble-minded,” but these schools simply put an early stamp of approval on what would become a lifelong lack of societal accommodation for people with disabilities. There was nothing special for the poor, for children whose first language and culture were indigenous, or for children experiencing abuse, homelessness, grief, or any of the countless traumas that freeze a child in time.

Today we know all children, including children with disabilities, have abilities that, if developed, will substantially improve their lives. We know children who are hungry or scared or sick have a hard time learning. We know we can project the number of prison cells we’ll need 20 years from now by the number of third-graders not reading at benchmark right now.

In short, we know children are not cookie dough. They come with ingredients and experiences more varied than were dreamt of in our Olde School philosophy. Many start school on unequal footing and others encounter challenges that “freeze” them along the way. Without help these children will not reach the “full educational potential” our constitution promises. We should be proud of the steps we’ve taken as a nation, a state, and a profession in the last half-century to face that fact – and to do something about the inequity that existed for far too long in schools purporting to prepare all America’s children for adult life.

The lessons schools learned about inclusiveness and accommodation through the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act have benefited not just children with disabilities, but all children, because schools now have the tools, the practices, and the mindset to address every child’s unique – i.e., unequal – needs. The achievement gaps identified by No Child Left Behind have taught schools to provide timely, tailored interventions that lead students to success, rather than passively watch cookies crumble.

Today a high school senior who once thought she was “too dumb” to read is taking Honors English. A little boy with the speech delays preemies often experience now uses complete sentences, replete with adjectives and prepositions. An autistic child who has spent the last two years in a transitional pre-K to help him control his anxiety and learn to focus just hit his benchmarks in math. A girl who missed much of elementary school battling cystic fibrosis. Is now sitting in a middle school classroom with her peers.

Fifty years ago, these children would have been written off as cookies too broken to frost. Today, thanks to the programs in our public schools and the commitment of public schoolteachers, they have the same shot at developing their potential that other kids have. That is educational equity.

Today Montana educators have no doubt what equity, inclusion and diversity mean to the students they teach. Unfortunately, Montana is now getting caught up in a nationally orchestrated effort, apparently supported by our Governor, Attorney General and Superintendent of Public Instruction, to turn these words into cusswords, especially “equity.”

“Equity,” they say, is a codeword sneaky teachers use to indoctrinate kids with guilt about the sins of their forefathers. “Equity,” they warn, makes smart kids lose opportunities. “Equity,” they insist, reduces standards to the lowest common denominator.

You have to stretch reality to the snapping point to throw shade on “equity.” If in the process you sully public education — schools that are the pride of the nation and teachers who have been saving this nation’s bacon for the last two years … well, there’s a word for that, too: shameful.

Most shamefully, all this ado has nothing to do with equity. Or education. The root cause is in the “e” section, though: elections. Of that, more on another day.

Mary Sheehy Moe retired as Deputy Commissioner of Higher Education in 2010. Since then she has been a school board trustee, a state senator, and a city commissioner in Great Falls. She writes from Missoula.

