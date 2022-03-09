Guest view: The fight for democracy is here

Vladimir Putin drummed up a pretext and ordered the first-land invasion into a European country since the end of World War II.

Putin assumed that Ukraine’s fall would be as easy as annexing Crimea in 2014, or as easy as helping his puppet Lukashenko in Belarus quash his democratically-elected opponent in 2020.

But the invasion of Ukraine has been different. Putin didn’t expect President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to meet the moment with inspiring heroics, turning down the U.S.’s offer for safe passage for his entire family with the words of “The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride.” He didn’t expect that the Ukrainian people would display a fierce will to defend their country, with men and women of all ages signing up to fight.

Lastly, Putin did not anticipate that the whole world would work together to impose the most powerful, swift, severe economic sanctions ever on one country.

This diplomatic accomplishment is a remarkable one. The U.S., UK, Japan, Canada, and European countries have cut off Russia’s banks from SWIFT, an international banking exchange. This action has frozen Russia’s $630 billion rainy day fund that it had set aside to weather sanctions.

The European Union is sending weapons to Ukraine, a first for many countries. Germany stopped the Nord 2 Pipeline, and for the first time in 30 years, increased its funding to NATO. Even Switzerland has joined in by freezing assets held by Putin and Russian oligarchs.

But Republicans are sniping away at President Biden and the international effort he has so effectively led. Ryan Zinke is criticizing the President for being “weak.” Is he asking for us to send our military to Ukraine? Is he risking plunging the world into total war? Or does Zinke think it’s “strong” to believe Putin’s lies, like Putin’s claim that Russia had not interfered with the 2016 elections? Matt Rosendale is asking the US to look away and just shrug our shoulders as a ruthless aggressor commits war crimes, killing innocent civilians.

It is clear that the strong, swift, and large international response is the one we need at this time. Sanctions, by their nature, will take time to be fully felt and they will also hurt the countries imposing them. But already, the ruble collapsed, Russians are isolated and unable to fly almost anywhere, and they are unable to purchase foreign-made goods. In a country where dissent has been nearly wiped out, more than 8,000 Russians have been arrested for protesting the Ukrainian invasion. And this is week one of the war.

Working together is the only way forward. Whatever our country can do on its own, it can do even better — faster and with more and lasting impact — when we work with our allies and neighbors. President Zelensky has been rallying international support by defiantly framing the fight for Ukraine not as his fight, but as a fight to defeat a Russian war “against Europe, against democracy, against basic human rights, against a global order of law, rules, and peaceful coexistence.”

The war for democracy is here. Jimmy Carter poignantly observed that even when war is necessary, it is still an evil. Those words will be tragically true for the millions who will be displaced and the unknown numbers of civilians and soldiers who will be killed. But our country cannot turn away. We all must ensure that the U.S. becomes the critical partner in the global effort to save, rebuild, and renew democracy.

Monica Tranel grew up in eastern Montana with her nine siblings and is an attorney and candidate for Montana’s U.S. House seat MT-01.

