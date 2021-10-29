Guest view: The cost of world military dominance

The mindset that we must be prepared to ﬁght for our "way of life" is deeply ingrained in our national character.
It is hubris, however, to extend that logic to justify waging war and using the threat of weapons of mass destruction to guarantee our interests.
Since World War II most of our elected leaders have argued that without a strong military, diplomacy will fail. What the past seven decades have shown is that without diplomacy, a strong military will fail. Violent solutions are ﬂawed and temporary. They trap their participants in cycles of retribution and fail to create the conditions necessary for different people to coexist and prosper.
When the Cold War arms race began, President Eisenhower warned of the dangers posed by the evolving military-industrial complex, but it took massive civil protests and military failure in Vietnam to get Congress to approve a War Powers Resolution and treaties limiting nuclear weapons. When the Soviet Union collapsed after its nation-building attempt in Afghanistan there was talk of a "peace dividend" and further de-escalation. Instead, manipulated by false testimony of Iraqi atrocities, Congress authorized the 1991 invasion of Iraq. So the seeds of an exponentially increasing military budget and the present reign of terror were sown.
The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) is routinely passed by Congress with minimal debate about program effectiveness or policy priorities. At $768 billion, the NDAA will spend more for national defense in 2022 than the budgets of the next 11 largest militaries in the world combined. Annually the NDAA consumes more than half of all of our discretionary tax dollars. What happened to the Soviet Union could happen to us if we continue to prioritize defense spending over pressing domestic needs and reducing the national debt.
Like all major appropriations bills, the NDAA covers a lot of ground. Everything from enlisting new recruits to making sure those held at Guantanamo never leave. For 30 years it has steadily increased funding for the world’s largest military and deployed it around the globe in support of the 1991, 2001 and 2002 Congressional Authorizations for the Use of Military Force (AUMF). The end result of all of these expenditures has not been impressive.
Our preemptive use of military force in other countries has made our nation less secure. It has abetted international factionalism, regional instabilities, sectarian violence, human rights violations and rogue acts of terrorism. It has placed an impossible burden on our military personnel and it will fail to create the conditions necessary to counter terrorism because it is terrorism.
The argument here is not that we don’t need military capabilities and agencies tasked with national security. The argument is that funding and using an overwhelmingly powerful military is ineffective and unsustainable. Just as the realities of climate change necessitate divesting from an energy policy overly dependent on fossil fuels the geopolitical realities of today make it necessary for this country to begin divesting from reliance on military dominance as its principal foreign relations and national security tool.
Senator Daines should join Senator Tester and Representative Rosendale in supporting the repeal of AUMFs and all three should join others in Congress who are calling for more oversight and major reductions of defense spending.