Guest view: The cost of world military dominance

The mindset that we must be prepared to ﬁght for our "way of life" is deeply ingrained in our national character.

It is hubris, however, to extend that logic to justify waging war and using the threat of weapons of mass destruction to guarantee our interests.

Since World War II most of our elected leaders have argued that without a strong military, diplomacy will fail. What the past seven decades have shown is that without diplomacy, a strong military will fail. Violent solutions are ﬂawed and temporary. They trap their participants in cycles of retribution and fail to create the conditions necessary for different people to coexist and prosper.

When the Cold War arms race began, President Eisenhower warned of the dangers posed by the evolving military-industrial complex, but it took massive civil protests and military failure in Vietnam to get Congress to approve a War Powers Resolution and treaties limiting nuclear weapons. When the Soviet Union collapsed after its nation-building attempt in Afghanistan there was talk of a "peace dividend" and further de-escalation. Instead, manipulated by false testimony of Iraqi atrocities, Congress authorized the 1991 invasion of Iraq. So the seeds of an exponentially increasing military budget and the present reign of terror were sown.