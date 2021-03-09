Guest view: The 'big lie' of climate change denial

Let's not forget it was also Texas Republicans who sued to legally challenge the legitimate election results from Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia, perpetuating further Donald Trump's "Big Lie" that he had actually won the election. Many Montana Republicans still pretend to believe this rankly bogus whopper of a lie, including all three of the white Republican men at our national level of politics. It's not clear whether Gianforte, Rep. Matt Rosendale and Sen. Steve Daines are just driven by cynical political expediency, or whether they are truly woefully uninformed. Either way, climate change denial is clearly another "Big Lie" Texans and Montana Republicans share and promulgate.

Even in the face of deadly avoidable tragedies, they deny the catastrophically destructive power the burning of fossil fuels is unleashing on our planet, evidenced by this recent Texas misery. Sadly, far too many remain deliberately ignorant about human-caused climate emergency.