Guest view: Thanks to the people of Butte

Thank you. This is the first thought that comes to my mind when thinking about the Butte community and my tenure at EPA. The past three and a half years have been the most exciting and rewarding of my career. The challenges we faced when I started as the regional administrator were formidable, but not unattainable, and, together we made a difference.

I was honored to be a part of the team that was able to jump-start the Consent Decree discussions, which culminated in the historic signing this past February and will forever remain one of my proudest moments. I believe that Butte can be used as a model for other communities to follow.

It was through determined, passionate dialogue and public engagement that we all were able to craft a resolution that will make a difference. I acknowledge that some in the community wanted for more to be done than what was ultimately in the CD, but this isn’t the end, it’s the beginning and what is in the CD will allow for the most comprehensive cleanup possible. And don’t forget that we've committed to delist Butte by 2024.