Guest view: Thanks to the people of Butte

Thank you. This is the first thought that comes to my mind when thinking about the Butte community and my tenure at EPA. The past three and a half years have been the most exciting and rewarding of my career. The challenges we faced when I started as the regional administrator were formidable, but not unattainable, and, together we made a difference.
I was honored to be a part of the team that was able to jump-start the Consent Decree discussions, which culminated in the historic signing this past February and will forever remain one of my proudest moments. I believe that Butte can be used as a model for other communities to follow.
It was through determined, passionate dialogue and public engagement that we all were able to craft a resolution that will make a difference. I acknowledge that some in the community wanted for more to be done than what was ultimately in the CD, but this isn’t the end, it’s the beginning and what is in the CD will allow for the most comprehensive cleanup possible. And don’t forget that we've committed to delist Butte by 2024.
I want to thank the Butte community for your patience, your kindness, your advice and your constructive criticism. I’ve worked across the country and in very few places can you find a community like Butte. The citizens of Butte are proud and determined people, who worked tirelessly to make this country the greatest in the world. You care and take interest in your town and are willing to spend your time and effort to make it better, not just for the current generation, but for the many generations to come. This is what makes Butte so special.
During my time in Butte, I met so many incredible and wonderful people that I wish to recognize, but there is only so much that can be contained in a letter. It is impossible to mention everyone’s name, but I feel compelled to recognize a few that were always there when I visited and made their voices heard; David McCumber, the editor and general manager of The Montana Standard and someone who deeply cares about Butte; Sister Mary Jo McDonald, Fritz Daily, Dr. John Ray, Mick Ringsak, Northey Tretheway, Dan Villa, Dave Palmer, Jon Sesso, Nora Saks, and so many others I am sure I am missing and I apologize for doing so.
I also want to recognize the dedicated EPA career staff like Joe Vranka and Nikia Greene and Martin Hestmark, who doggedly worked to make a difference through their jobs.
My time is over at EPA and others will follow. I know they will pick up where I left off and that you, the great citizens of Butte, will open your doors and show them the kindness, patience, and determination that is Butte … and, don’t forget about being constructively critical as well!
Finally, I will cherish my memories of Butte and the incredible people who live and work there. I am proud to have served you and although I will not be directly involved in this ongoing historic cleanup, I will be watching from afar.
Thank you for everything.
Doug Benevento is the acting deputy adminstrator of the Environmental Protection Agency.