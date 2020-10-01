Guest view: Tester’s BCSA helps preserve our hunting heritage

Many Montanans depend upon our public lands to provide productive wildlife habitat and hunting opportunities. We, like most public land hunters, have secret haunts that produce year after year, and often those reliable locations are located deep within our wildest lands. Sen. Tester introduced the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act (BCSA) to protect these enduring landscapes that we return to time and time again to bring home wild game and stock our freezers.

Elk, deer, black bear, grouse, mountain goat and more thrive in the Blackfoot and Clearwater valleys and surrounding peaks. The wilderness additions identified in the BCSA are extremely important to hunters who head to the hills around Seeley Lake and Ovando. The BCSA would designate roughly 80,000 acres into the Bob Marshall, Mission Mountain and Scapegoat Wilderness Areas, permanently protecting key summer range habitat for big game and helping maintain vital habitat connectivity. Big game need plenty of room to roam, and these safeguards would ensure that we can continue to hunt healthy populations of game in the Blackfoot and Clearwater valleys for years to come.