Guest view: Tester cites bipartisan work to craft, pass infrastructure bill

And last week, by an overwhelming, bipartisan majority, the Senate passed my legislation. This is great news for our state and for our country, which has been living off the investments of previous generations for far too long.

My legislation will make traveling and doing business across our state safer and more efficient by investing billions in Montana’s roads, bridges, and airports.

It will provide certainty and clean water for farmers, ranchers and families by improving rural water systems — including up to $100 million for the Milk River Project — and it will help Montana small businesses grow by expanding access to high-speed internet so that every Montanan can participate in the 21st century economy, whether they live in Billings or in Broadus.

This year, Montanans have seen some of the worst wildfires in my lifetime, and I made sure this legislation includes resources to prepare communities and landscapes for fires before they happen, and respond to them when tragedy strikes. It will also upgrade our power infrastructure and create new energy jobs by building thousands of miles of resilient transmission lines to boost the development of cutting-edge renewable energy technology.

And it will do it all this and more without raising taxes on hardworking Montana families or adding to our nation’s debt.