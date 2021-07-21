Guest view: Tester cannot support both Chipman and 2nd Amendment

Our Constitutional rights are too important to allow a political activist to run a public safety and law enforcement agency. Chipman is a former lobbyist for Michael Bloomberg’s extreme anti-gun group and is currently employed by the Giffords anti-gun lobbying group. In other words, we would be taking a guy whose current job is to advocate for guns being taken away from law-abiding citizens, and actually give him the power to do it.

Chipman has expressed utter contempt and disrespect for gun owners. He has frequently argued that there is no reason to own a gun and derided the 8.4 million first-time gun buyers who purchased a firearm last year for self-protection during the pandemic. He dismissed these buyers as fearful and preparing “for end times scenarios and zombie apocalypses.” He mocked firearm owners saying they “might think they are die-hard, ready-to-go, but unfortunately, they’re more like Tiger King."

In reality, we lawful gun owners want to protect our families. The desire to keep the people we love safe from harm is a human impulse that cuts across all races, classes, and socioeconomic backgrounds. During the pandemic, for instance, there was a 58 percent increase in Black Americans purchasing firearms during the pandemic because they wanted to defend their homes and loved ones while far-left activists were bent on defunding the police.