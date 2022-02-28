Guest view: Tame pheasants, bad biology in state effort

The Montana Fish and Game Commission is currently accepting comment on one provision of the toxic HB 637 inflicted upon Montana resident hunters and anglers during the last legislative session. While that bill includes abundant reasons for dismay, the specific issue here is the authorization to spend up to $1 million to pen raise pheasants and release them for hunters to shoot.

To be clear, I’m no anti-hunting animal rights activist. I grew up hunting wild gamebirds and have hunted Montana pheasants for over 50 years. However, I consider this proposal ridiculous and offensive, as does every other experienced upland bird hunter I know.

Biological studies overwhelmingly show a negligible survival rate among pen-raised birds released into the wild. They lack both the genetics and experience to evade predators. This proposal asks license buyers and taxpayers to fork over a million bucks to feed coyotes.

Pheasants have earned their reputation as America’s most popular upland gamebird because of the challenge they offer in the field. Tough and wily, they seldom fall easily even to experienced hunters. None of us who love to hunt them regard these traits as problems. On the contrary, they explain why we spend so much time hiking Montana terrain with our beloved bird dogs and derive such satisfaction from serving a wild pheasant dinner to family and guests.

Pen raised birds do not provide that challenge. Shooting them is more akin to shooting barnyard chickens than wild ringnecks.

The stated objective of this effort is to address the well-documented decline in young hunter numbers by providing them with opportunity as part of a growing effort referred to as recruitment, retention, reactivation (R3). No doubt these are laudable goals, but is this the best way to pursue them? That effort would logically begin by determining the real reasons why fewer young Montanans are taking to the field. Hint: the problem isn’t lack of opportunity to hunt tame pheasants. It’s arising because young hunters are running out of places to hunt due to of lack of access to public lands and denial of private land opportunities due to epidemic outfitter leasing and sale of Montana lands to uber-rich out-of-state interests. R3 efforts would be better directed toward solving those problems, which HB 637 only exacerbated.

Finally, do we really want to recruit young hunters by teaching them to ignore challenge and take ethical shortcuts? That’s not the way I was taught when I was a kid.

I call on Montana hunters, anglers, and outdoors enthusiasts of all kinds to oppose this terrible idea.

Don Thomas of Lewistown writes about the outdoors for many national publications.

