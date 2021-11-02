Guest view: Support carbon price and dividend policy

Ranching and farming has always been a tough business in Montana, and with each passing year our increasingly weird weather just adds additional layers of hardship for our ranching and farming community.

Given all of this, it just makes good sense to slow the rate at which we are emitting greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide, with a goal of eventually reversing this trend and restabilizing our climatic conditions. The good news is there's a way to accomplish this without excessive and unwanted government regulation. It is called carbon pricing and dividend.

Carbon pricing simply places a price on each ton of carbon (i.e., carbon dioxide) emitted into the atmosphere, and the price increases with each successive year. As the price of high-carbon-content products and services increases year over year, businesses are incentivized through basic economic considerations to move away from products and services with a “high carbon footprint” (i.e., they’re more expensive). Multiple studies show that carbon pricing is the most effective means for reducing carbon emissions and incentivizing a transition toward a low/zero carbon economy. For other countries that don’t have a price on carbon, a “carbon border adjustment fee” would be placed on imports to equalize the playing field for American businesses.