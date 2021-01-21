Guest view: Storming of Capitol, dropping mask mandate come from same place

No man is an island, entire of itself; every man is a part of the main. Any man’s death diminishes me because I am involved in mankind, and therefore, never send to know for whom the bell tolls; it tolls for thee. — John Donne

While apparently disparate events, the mob’s storming of the U.S. Capitol and Governor Gianforte’s announcement advocating abandoning the statewide mask mandate in favor of “personal responsibility” are born of the same source — ignorance of government’s true purpose and what it means to live in society and misrepresentation of freedom.

Consider:

First, the remedies for both disease and insurrection involve active concern for others and following the mutually agreed upon rules of democratic procedure. In terms of COVID-19, a person may wear a mask but another person not doing so may easily infect them. Public insurrection harms the nation. Both show a disregard for others.

Second, persons have a right to life, health and safety from others. Governments were created for this reason — to regulate the harmful conduct of others. Public problems arise when private self-regarding acts harm others. The legitimate powers of government extend to such acts as are injurious to others. Jefferson