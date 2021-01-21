Guest view: Storming of Capitol, dropping mask mandate come from same place

No man is an island, entire of itself; every man is a part of the main. Any man’s death diminishes me because I am involved in mankind, and therefore, never send to know for whom the bell tolls; it tolls for thee. — John Donne
While apparently disparate events, the mob’s storming of the U.S. Capitol and Governor Gianforte’s announcement advocating abandoning the statewide mask mandate in favor of “personal responsibility” are born of the same source — ignorance of government’s true purpose and what it means to live in society and misrepresentation of freedom.
Consider:
First, the remedies for both disease and insurrection involve active concern for others and following the mutually agreed upon rules of democratic procedure. In terms of COVID-19, a person may wear a mask but another person not doing so may easily infect them. Public insurrection harms the nation. Both show a disregard for others.
Second, persons have a right to life, health and safety from others. Governments were created for this reason — to regulate the harmful conduct of others. Public problems arise when private self-regarding acts harm others. The legitimate powers of government extend to such acts as are injurious to others. Jefferson
Third, government has a duty to enforce such measures as necessary to mitigate the harmful actions of others. That is the basis of what is called the state’s police power. The British philosopher Hobbes said that if people are free to do as they please, the result is a “war of all against all in which the life of man is poor, nasty, brutish and short.”
Fourth, absolute freedom is an illusion. All freedoms are limited for the common good. Because a person may be able to do something doesn’t mean a person has a right to do it.
Fifth, we have an ethical as well as political obligation to be concerned about others. For example, concern for the welfare of neighbor is a central tenet of the major world religions. Governments are established to promote and protect the common good as articulated in the Constitution’s Preamble and the Declaration of Independence. St Thomas Aquinas said that “Law was a command of reason promulgated to promote the common good.” Those who deny science and refuse to wear a mask just like those who stormed the Capitol, are striking at the foundation of society and the goal of government which is to provide protection, order and justice to citizens, i.e., the good of society.
Sixth, while it is true that any government regulation limits individual freedom, that is the “price” of living in organized and civilized society. The rules, laws and regulations of society must be followed or chaos ensues as we recently saw. “When one becomes a member of society, he necessarily parts with some rights which, as an individual not affected by his relations with others, he might retain. It requires the establishment of laws requiring each citizen to so conduct himself as not unnecessarily to inure another. This is the very essence of government.” — Chief Justice Waite
Seventh, government limitations on natural freedom are justified through consent of the governed. In this republic, that consent is expressed by means of elections and the procedures of representative/republican government. While we must hold government accountable, there are accepted rules of procedure to do so. Wholesale disobedience of public health laws and a mob taking over and thrashing our seat of government are not acceptable ways of dissent.
Given the above, incontrovertible axioms of life in society, one can readily conclude that the Governor’s proposal is egregiously erroneous. Not all individuals are personally responsible. To base public health policy on what people ought to do, will lead to ruin. Regulations must be in place to prevent the harmful actions of one toward another. Just as the proposed change to the mask ordinance is an unjustified affront to public health, the sacking of the Capitol was an unjustified affront to public order. Both come from the same loathsome source and display a lack of civic understanding of government’s purpose and a misunderstanding of the nature of freedom.
Our rights are not absolute. Our rights can be curtailed in the interest of public safety. — John Kennedy
Dr. John W. Ray teaches classes at Montana Tech in ethics and political philosophy. He has recently had two peer reviewed papers accepted on the health of American political institutions to be presented at the Sorbonne University in Paris and on the relationship of science, dogma and politics to be presented at Oxford University in England. The views expressed are his own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Montana Tech.