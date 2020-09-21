Guest view: Stories of two teen-aged boys bring home climate change

I recently learned about two heroic teenage boys, one in Montana and one in Oregon.
Wyatt Tofte, 13, burned to death with his grandmother and dog in an Oregon wildfire on September 9. Wyatt died trying to rescue his grandmother by driving her to safety. My deepest condolences to the Toftes.
In Butte, 14-year old James Holmes was selected as one of the top 300 competitors in the 2020 Broadcom MASTERS® — the nation’s premier STEM competition for middle school students. James designed an efficient heated, dye-sensitized photovoltaic cell. Thank you, James.
James explains, “… people get electricity … by burning coal or fossil fuels, which isn’t really good for the environment. Another way to get energy could be through dye-sensitized solar cells... [which have] the potential to produce more electricity than the more common kind of solar panels.” (The Montana Standard, September 12, 2020, p. A1).
Fire chiefs and scientists have warned us that climate-change related events, like these unprecedented and horrific wildfires, will worsen unless we reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the burning of fossil fuels.
Wildfires are natural and there has been forest mismanagement, but now their high rate, intensity, large size, scale, and speed are exacerbated by unseasonably high temperatures, droughts, and invasive pests like pine bark beetles — creating dried-out fuel — all due to our changing climate.
Young people, including university student leaders, representing 3 million students from all 50 states, ask our elected representatives to mitigate climate change by enacting policies that will help us transition off fossil fuels to clean, low carbon energy now.
We can achieve 90% carbon-free electricity by 2035 without increasing consumer electricity costs; solar, wind, and storage costs are affordable and cost-effective.
Economists say that a revenue neutral carbon fee and dividend with a border adjustment policy, necessary to get worldwide buy-in, is the single-most powerful tool we have to address climate change.
This policy is embodied in the market-based, bipartisan Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (EICDA) which links a gradually rising fee on fossil fuels at the source (well/mine/port of entry) to a gradually rising monthly dividend rebated back to every American. Under this policy, the bottom line for most Americans will stay the same or even improve, thereby ensuring our health and prosperity while creating millions of jobs.
We all live here – together. In which America do we want to live? One that puts our all children at risk, or one in which they have a bright future well past the 21st century?
Please ask Senators Daines and Tester and Representative Gianforte to support the bipartisan EICDA and urge our state representatives to work across the aisle and enact revenue neutral carbon pricing policies.
Alex Amonette of Big Timber is a volunteer with the Montana Citizens' Climate Lobby.
