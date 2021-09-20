Guest view: Stop clearcutting our national forests

The Alliance for the Wild Rockies just put up a billboard in Helena with this picture of a massive Forest Service clearcut along the trail to Blackhall Meadows. The Forest Service claimed this utter destruction would be “forest restoration” supposedly intended to “protect Helena’s municipal water supply” from wildfire. But a picture is worth a thousand words: clearcuts are not restoration.

It is also well-documented that wildfires burn right through clearcuts in Montana and across the West. Clearcuts are full of highly flammable weeds and kindling-like slash, and the removal of the large fire-resistant trees and moisture-retaining, shade-creating forest canopy during logging leaves a landscape that is dramatically hotter, drier, and windier — precisely the type of conditions that increase the risk of wildfire ignition and spread.

The Alliance challenged this massive clearcutting in court but we could not stop the entire project. This area is important, rare habitat for imperiled wildlife species such as grizzly bears, lynx, and wolverines. The area also used to provide great elk hunting. Now, this excessive logging on the Helena National Forest is not only taking what little habitat remains on public lands for endangered species, but it is also degrading public land elk habitat to the point that elk are pushed onto private lands.