Guest view: Stone-Manning needed at helm of BLM

In Montana, choosing a hunting partner is not to be taken lightly. It has to be someone who you can spend hours with, in trucks, boats and long hikes. Someone who will pitch wholeheartedly into the work that follows a successful hunt and are right along with you when things don’t go quite as planned. The choice of a hunting partner comes down to someone with skills, grit, and character you respect.

The same might be said for the leader of our largest public land agency, the Bureau of Land Management. Skill, grit and character. Tracy Stone-Manning is that leader. I’ve known Tracy for thirty years, both as hunting partner and as colleague working for public land policies that will benefit both people and wildlife. As a sportswoman and an advocate, Tracy will be an outstanding BLM Director and I strongly support her nomination to lead the agency.

Leading the BLM is one of the nation’s most important jobs. The agency oversees more than one-third of our public lands, including vast grasslands across the great plains and

intermountain West, beautiful rainforests along the west coast, and deserts and grasslands in the southwest. In Montana, the BLM manages over 8 million acres of land.

Tracy understands the great heritage of our public lands and their importance to fish and