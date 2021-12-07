Guest view: Stewardship and regulation — You can’t have one without the other

Stewardship is defined as the responsible overseeing and protection of something considered worth caring for and preserving.

Unfortunately, while our federal and state governments should be practicing stewardship over our ecosystems and over our clean and healthful environment enshrined in Montana’s Constitution, Article II, § 3, quite the opposite is taking place.

In his guest column “Montana Wilderness hero Lee Metcalf would despise Tester’s Blackfoot bill,” published in various state newspapers and in the national publication, The Hill, Mike Garrity, director of the Alliance for the Wild Rockies, decries the lack of stewardship in Sen. Jon Tester’s S. 1493, the Blackfoot-Clearwater Stewardship Act (the proposed act).

Garrity persuasively argues that the proposed act fails to responsibly oversee and protect that which is worth caring for and preserving — specifically wilderness, roadless areas, critical and secure habitat for lynx, bull and cutthroat trout, grizzly bear and elk. Worse, this proposed piece of legislation allows logging projects — indeed, clearcutting — without thorough environmental analysis and review and without public participation in the decision-making process.

Sen. Steve Daines has his own version of the bill in mind, which is even worse. Daines’ amendments would quadruple the amount of wilderness that would be opened up under Sen. Tester’s version.

In short, the proposed act fails the stewardship test — miserably.

And then there’s the state of Montana’s lack of stewardship. Specifically, The Department of Environmental Quality’s refusal to enforce Montana’s “Bad Actor” law.

Montana’s Metal Mine Reclamation Act (MMRA) contains what is known as a “Bad Actor” provision — specifically, the state may not issue a person or company a permit to conduct exploration or mining activities, if that person, company or the person’s former company failed to complete required mine reclamation, and the miner’s bond is forfeited requiring the state to carry out the reclamation.

DEQ brought a “Bad Actor” enforcement claim against Phillip S. Baker Jr., current president and CEO of Idaho-based Hecla Mining Company. Mr. Baker was formerly vice president and chief financial officer of Pegasus Gold Inc., which, in 1998, went bankrupt and left in its wake abandoned, toxic mining messes across Montana — Zortman-Landusky, Beal Mountain, Basin Creek. All of these messes are being cleaned up at taxpayer cost — tens of millions of dollars — with the added bonus that taxpayers will be paying millions of dollars in perpetuity to treat water from these abandoned mining operations.

Yet, under the Gianforte administration, DEQ dropped its suit against Baker and is allowing him and his company Hecla Mining to proceed with the permitting process for hard-rock mining in the pristine Cabinet Mountains wilderness in northwest Montana.

Apparently, in DEQ’s view this wilderness area isn’t worth protecting, caring for and preserving. No DEQ stewardship, either.

The point to be made, here, is that stewardship without regulation is as meaningless as regulation without stewardship. Stewardship requires a steward. And where natural resources and extractive industries are involved, that steward must be the government. Leaving stewardship up to those who stand to gain a profit is like expecting the inmates to manage the prison.

That said, regulation must be “responsible” in overseeing and protecting the resource. And to be “responsible” all of the stakeholders must have a seat and voice at the table, along with the public.

Garrity argues for the proposed Northern Rockies Ecosystem Protection Act (H.R. 1755 & S. 1276) as responsible regulation for the overseeing, protecting, caring and preserving the Northern Rockies ecosystems and wilderness. Indeed, that proposed act is certainly reflects more responsible stewardship than the proposals of Senators Tester and Daines.

Garrity’s right; NREPA is responsible stewardship.

James C. Nelson is a retired justice of the Montana Supreme Court. He lives in Helena.

