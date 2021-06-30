Guest view: Southwest Montana’s natural, cultural riches deserve protection

Blue-ribbon headwaters and rivers, vast areas of exceptional wildlife habitat, and more than 12,000 years of human history make southwest Montana one of the richest natural and cultural pockets of Montana.

Indeed, history flows through this landscape like the headwaters of the Missouri River. Here, the Salish lived and hunted for centuries before encountering Lewis and Clark on their expedition west in 1805. The Shoshone, Blackfeet, Gros Ventre, Assiniboine, Cree and Crow also lived and hunted in the area, leaving, as the Salish did, records on the landscape of how they lived and what they valued. The Nez Perce traveled through here when they were fleeing the U.S. Army in 1877, their route now commemorated as the Nez Perce National Historic Trail. A history of mining has left an austere collection of ghost towns, cabins and homesteads that tells the stories of boom and bust.

But the area keeps enduring threats that keep alerting us to the fact that so much of what makes southwest Montana so rich is unprotected. That includes the area’s stellar wildlife habitat and its clean and cold headwaters and rivers, all of which sustain our way of life, trout populations, and our $7.1 billion outdoor recreation economy. That includes artifacts and archaeological sites of bygone eras peppered throughout the region.