Guest view: Some insurance tips every parent should know

Back to school. Music to the ears of many parents, but for parents sending their kids to college, this likely has a special ring to it.

As a parent of four, I understand the bittersweet feeling of being an empty nester.

You send your kids out into the world excited they’re becoming their own person, while still being protective and worried about them. Besides giving your kids advice and occasionally (or likely more often than you would like) sending them money, there is one significant thing you can do to protect your kids in the real world. Moving your children out of the house without proper insurance could spell disaster that could follow them the rest of their life.

As you prepare your kids to live independently, here are some insurance tips every parent should know.

Nothing is more important than protecting your child’s health:

We all do ill-advised things when we are young.

The fact of the matter is young people are much more likely to injure themselves doing something that probably “seemed like a good idea at the time.” Having health insurance is a must for your children. If your health insurance plan covers dependents, you can keep your child on your plan until they turn 26 years old.