Guest view: Solar project would give Butte a leadership role

For those of you who may not go back to that time, I served as Chief Executive of Butte Silver Bow from 1979 to 1989, a period when Butte lost our mining operations under the Anaconda Company (later ARCO), suffered other significant economic dislocations and became a plant closure city whose obituary was announced nationally on the NBC Nightly News by anchor Tom Brokaw.

But it was also a time when Butte, like a Phoenix, rose from the ashes and in 1988 became an All-American City. When I was honored to be selected as one of the top twenty mayors in America in 1987 by U.S. News and World Report, it reflected not just my leadership but also reflected the strength of community vision that we fostered at that time and the concerted action of thousands of Butte citizens in pursuit of that vision.

I believe that the Butte vision at that time allowed us to pursue our dream economy in a way that captured the collective energy of all Butte citizens. That did not happen by accident. More than 1,500 of Butte’s community leaders attended many professional seminars put on by a top U.S. consultant to teach us the most effective techniques for creating a vision for our town’s future. Sure, there were the naysayers, but in the “can do” spirit we rolled up our sleeves and we went from there.